Remembering Wagga as it used to be

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Eight Wagga hotels have been listed in the top 30 NSW country hotels for profits achieved from gaming devices in the financial year ending June 30, 1997. Tolland hotel with a then maximum 15 poker machines and 15 card machines was listed as no. 2 in the country and 123 statewide.
As well as celebrating Palm Sunday, Wagga's Lutheran Church recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the church building's completion.
Up to 25 services were held at Easter for several different religions. Father Wilf Plunkett from Kooringal, said attendance at Catholic services was close to 2500 for five masses.
Annette Harris, Naomi Carlson, Melissa Barklem, Alisha Marks, Suella Severs, Stephanie Barby, and Taryn Canavan have entered the 1999 Miss Wagga Quest which was launched at the Carriage House Motor Inn.
Prime Health Management has submitted a development application for a specialist medical centre and serviced apartments in Edward Street valued at $2.5 million.
A 15-year-old youth appearing before Wagga Local Court was remanded in custody after he refused to promise a magistrate that he would obey his mother.
Personal safety was the greatest concern of residents according to a recent crime survey in the Wagga local area police command.
Thieves broke into Stuarts Kooringal Store on Lake Albert Road taking a large supply of cigarettes valued at $12,000.
Wagga Cycle Centre are advertising Mountain Bikes as an alternative farm transport which is now tax exempt.
Wagga woman Maureen Flower had the unusual opportunity of being a guest starter at the drawing of the $2 jackpot lottery draw in Sydney.
The foundation stone for the Riverina Australian Rules Club in Fernleigh Road was laid by member for Wagga, Mr Wal Fife.
The NSW Housing Commission which has to date constructed 1429 houses in Wagga has accepted a tender for the construction of a further 10 houses in Wagga.
Miss Wagga, Vicki McKay was guest of honour at a civic farewell before she leaves on an around-the-world trip this week.
Mayor, Ald Dick Gorman presented trophies at the Wagga Amateur Swimming Club's presentation night held at the club rooms at the Wagga Baths.
General manager of Huthwaites, Mr Barney Greenway, addressed members of the Wagga and District Historical Society about the firms history.
Mr Don Webb, sales manager for Bell's Soft Drinks, presented Bell's awards to Wagga cricketers including, Derek Rogers, Chris Maddock, Jack Flinn, Peter Tooze, and Geoff Lawson.
The State Minister for Health, Mr Jago, announced that Mr Morris Gissing from Wagga had been appointed to the newly reconstituted NSW Ambulance Board.
Enrolment numbers of full and part-time students at the Riverina College of Advanced Education have reached almost 1200.
Bill Quade, from Trinity High School won the senior 5000 metres Combined Wagga High Schools cross country championship.
Highly sophisticated microfilm reader-printer equipment has been installed at Wagga City Council by Riverina Business Supplies Pty Ltd.
Mr Keith Stormonth has retired after 52 years at Hardy's Joinery working with four generations of the Hardy family.
Miss Elle Buckley from the Duke of Kent Hotel and Mrs Hazel Morton from the Home Hotel were among 60 members of the Liquor Trade Union who discussed a pay offer at a meeting at the RSL Hall in Baylis Street.
Wagga's growing band of sailors took part in a novelty race organised by the Wagga Boat Club in preparation for the Interstate Regatta to be held in Wagga over the Easter weekend.
Archdeacon KA Osborne of Saint John's Anglican Church has returned to Wagga after completing a ministerial course at the Alexandria Episcopalian Seminary in Virginia, United States.
