Turvey Park will open their season against Wagga Tigers on Saturday and new captain Josh Ashcroft can't wait to lead his side out for the first time.
After a strong finish to last season and a pretty successful recruitment period, there is a fair bit of excitement building at the Bulldogs and Ashcroft confirmed the group was looking forward to the tough test against the Tigers.
"It's always pretty exciting round one footy and there's no better challenge to come up against Tigers first up," Ashcroft said.
"I know all the boys are definitely excited and I can't wait as well."
Adding to the excitement for Ashcroft is the fact that he will lead the Bulldogs out for the first time as captain on Saturday.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Although having previously held a leadership role at the club after co-coaching in 2020, he admitted that it was pretty special to be given the role at a club which means so much to him and his family.
"It's obviously an honour to be captain at a club that means a bit to the family," he said.
"There's a bit of family history going back to my grandfather, my uncle, my father and then also my cousins, brothers and I are playing there now.
"I'm just looking forward to it and I've got the right boys around me, I'm sure they will get in behind me and help out."
The Bulldogs loom as one of a number of contenders this season and while admitting there was a fair bit of optimism within the group, Ashcroft said they would be making sure to take things week by week.
"Yeah there is some excitement, but obviously we won't get too far ahead of ourselves," he said.
"We will just play it week by week and hit those goals along the way.
"We've recruited in the parts where we needed to and we've now got a really good ruckman into the team, that's going to be a key part for us.
"Then there's a few other guys and a few blokes coming back from injuries that will be like new recruits.
"It is exciting off the back of last year, we are sort of building momentum and I think hopefully we are going in the right direction."
After commuting for all of last year, Ashcroft made the move back to Wagga over the off-season and he has admitted that he feels that it has been extremely beneficial for his football.
"Last year was very interrupted for me as I was travelling back from Wollongong," he said.
"So it was pretty hard last year, as it was pretty wet in Wollongong and a lot of the training got cancelled up there where I was trying to train with the uni team.
"Last year was nearly a wipe out for me, so hopefully with a good pre-season under my belt this year, I can at least have an influence and help out the group."
Antony Forato will make his club debut for the Bulldogs against the Tigers as will fellow recruit Hayden Smith.
The returning Matt Ness has also been named on the half back flank in a further boost for Turvey coach Michael Mazzocchi.
The Tigers meanwhile have a raft of changes after their narrow six-point loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes with Shaun Flanigan, Jackson Kelly, Jeremy Lucas, Dylan Morton, Lahn Shepherd and Josh Larwood all coming out of the side.
While Kelly was always scheduled to miss the clash, Flanigan, Lucas, Morton and Shepherd will all be sidelined through niggling injuries.
Finn Hubbard, Hainsworth Cock, Riley Flint, Brendan Kiesey, Lachlan Field and Crawford Wadley are the six that come into the Tigers side for the round one clash.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.