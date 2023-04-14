The Daily Advertiser
Josh Ashcroft will lead Turvey Park out for the first time as captain in their round one clash against Wagga Tigers at Maher Oval

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 14 2023 - 6:45pm
Josh Ashcroft is looking forward to his first game as Bulldogs captain against Wagga Tigers at Maher Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Turvey Park will open their season against Wagga Tigers on Saturday and new captain Josh Ashcroft can't wait to lead his side out for the first time.

