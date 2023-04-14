Farrer League teams - round two

Saturday 2.10pm at Barellan Recreation Ground
BARELLAN
B: J Whyte, A Lawder, D Campbell
HB: Jason Taylor, Matt Irvin, Emerson Cody
C: D Schmetzer, H McKenzie, A Clifford
HF: M Irvin, S Bouchier, W Ellis
F: J Hillman, R Irvin, J Carroll-Tape
Foll: L Irvin, L Paterson, B Cleaver
Int: R Best, A Forbutt, W Maguire
MARRAR
B: J Hedington, L James, F Jenkins
HB: C Willis, H Reynolds, B Walker
C: M Rynehart, A Kent, C Bourke
HF: R Bradshaw, B Turner, M Deer
F: K Flood, Z Walgers, M Bloomfield
Foll: N Molkentin, B Mann, J Jenkins
Int: M Stibbard, C Graetz, C Munn
In: Z Walgers, M Deer
Out: J McPherson, R Gallagher
Saturday 2.10pm at Gumly Oval
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
B: S Burge, N Curran, K Argus
HB: A Hill, C Quade, N Scott
C: T Tyson, L Cuthbert, C Polson
HF: A Hard, J Tiernan, B Argus
F: R Bourne, J Boumann, H Leddin
Foll: K North Flanigan, J Turner, J Hughes
Int: J Cooper, K Rowbotham, D McCarthy
Emg: N Baker, W Barby
In: S Burge, J Cooper, B Argus, K Rowbotham
Out: A Smith, N Baker, N Hull, H Nelson
NORTH WAGGA
B: M Thomas, L Johnson, J Nejman
HB: L McGowan, M Jolliffe, I Bennett
C: B Carey, R Doneley, R Duncan
HF: Z Whyte, K Hanlon, B Clark
F: L Hart, J Thompson, T Nejman
Foll: W Harper, T Cooper, L Mauger
Int: A Noack, J Durham, B Koetz
Saturday 2.10pm at Ardlethan Sportsground
NORTHERN JETS
B: M Tidd, M Doyle, S Fisher
HB: H Grinter, J Griffin, J Avis
C: R Cox, M Haddrill, N Doyle
HF: C Bell, J Lucas, T Alexander
F: H Gaynor, M Wallis, S Clemson
Foll: L Jones, J Harper, J Fisher
Int: T Roscarel, T Heath, J Parkinson
CSU
B: M Moorse, N Myers, C Kelly
HB: S Barrow, C Watt, D Kennedy
C: B Browning, M Findlay, D McPhail
HF: H Wakefield, J Bell, W Archibald
F: H Wooden, J Collingridge, L Holmes
Foll: H Armstrong, T Cohalan, L Moore
Int: A Wallace, S Marsden, E Pritchard
Emg: A James, J Raves
In: D McPhail, E Pritchard
Out: D Rogers, J Bowditch
Saturday 2.10pm at Nixon Park
TEMORA
B: I Pattison, J Cullen, L Pellow
HB: N Stimson, R Hubbard, G McRae
C: L Sinclair, L Murray, B Cooper
HF: K Shea, W Reinhold, A Ferguson
F: J Block, J Morton, R Krause
Foll: H Morton, J Kennedy, I Reardon
Int: L McKelvie, B Blackwell, G Cockfield
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: J Cool, N Budd, S Wolter
HB: L Lupton, R Budd, W Adams
C: C Cool, C Steele, S Williams
HF: T Yates, D Biermann, J Hancock
F: H White, J Roberts, J Kemp
Foll: M Parks, C Diessel, D Roberts
Int: J Prestage, C Terlich, C Brown
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
