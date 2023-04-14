Wagga Futsal have carved up the competition at the Football Victoria State Futsal Championships.
Winning all their games bar one heading into the grand final on Thursday night, the side narrowly went down 4-3 to Brighton Grammar School.
Coach Sam Gray said he couldn't be prouder of the group, who entered the competition with no expectations.
"We're very very pleased, to lose in the grand final that has a year round futsal program is unbelievable," Gray said.
"Brighton Grammar School is a fee-paying school that has its own football program, and in our first game we beat them 6-2."
Through the tournament they also played, and defeated, Melbourne Evolution Futsal, a team from a dedicated futsal program.
Gray said the team absolutely loved the experience and thoroughly enjoyed their time in Melbourne.
Nearly taking the competition out as a NSW team also revved up the Victorian competition.
"The confidence they took from that first game when they banged in six goals, helped them to no end," Gray said.
Playing on a court twice the size of what they play on in Wagga, Gray said the team adapted well.
"We played on an international court, and what we usually play on is about 20m long and this one was 44m long," he said.
"We had hoped to train a lot beforehand but circumstances and life got in the way so we were unable to train, but I just explained to them, use the space, make sure there's no free space behind you to let the opposition players in, and just be yourselves."
Gray hopes to continue to grow Wagga Futsal representative opportunities from here, not just for the girls team but for all players.
Expanding the program to run through the whole year, Gray is excited for what's to come for local futsal players.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
