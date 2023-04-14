Daniel Okerenyang is hoping that a strong performance this weekend could see him heading over to Peru for the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships.
Okerenyang is one of a number of local athletes that are taking part in the Australian Junior Athletics Championships being held in Brisbane this weekend and the 15-year-old has his eyes firmly set on qualifying for Lima.
The Mater Dei Catholic College student is competing in the boys under 17's long jump and triple jump events at the championships and was hoping for a couple of strong performances.
"I'm very excited," Okerenyang said.
"Hopefully I can medal in both which would be really good.
"I'm feeling pretty confident and I'm just hoping I can get over 15m in triple jump, that's the main goal."
Okerenyang comes into the event full of confidence after making the step up to compete at the Australian Open and Under 20 Track & Field Championships two weeks ago.
After competing against athletes three years older than him, Okerenyang said it was a huge confidence boost to claim a bronze medal in triple jump after recording a solid 14.59m in his final attempt.
"It gives me a lot of confidence knowing that I'm up there in the under 20's," he said.
"Hopefully it means big things are coming up in the future."
Although securing the solid result a fortnight ago, it hasn't been entirely smooth sailing for Okerenyang who has had to manage some slight injury niggles during his preparation.
"It's been pretty good, but I've been having a bit of shin splints," he said.
"It's been a bit hard, but I've been getting through it and been focusing mostly on my triple jump recently."
Fellow Mater Dei student Charlotte Priest is also attending the championships as is Temora's Grace Krause.
