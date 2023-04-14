The Daily Advertiser
Wagga's Daniel Okerenyang is hoping that a strong performance this weekend can help him secure a spot to Peru in 2024 for the World Athletics U20 Championships

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 14 2023 - 4:30pm
Daniel Okerenyang is hoping that he will be able to jump over 15m in his triple jump event at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Brisbane this weekend. He is joined at the championships by Wagga's Charlotte Priest and Temora's Grace Krause. Picture by Madeline Begley
Daniel Okerenyang is hoping that a strong performance this weekend could see him heading over to Peru for the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships.

