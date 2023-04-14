Pro Patria knew a visit from the former Governor General would help their cause, but little did they know even more help was on the way.
The centre for veterans and first responders received a $100,000 donation from a "high net-worth individual" at almost the moment Sir Peter Cosgrove set foot on their gravel driveway.
Sir Peter Cosgrove was visiting in his capacity as a patron of St John of God to see the work Pro Patria were doing with veterans and first responders with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Mr Cosgrove said there was need for greater grassroots engagement, and collaboration between organisations and governments in addressing these forms of complex trauma.
"It's a typically Australian thing that well meaning people that see their fellow Australians in need spontaneously come together to do what they can," he said.
"Pro Patria is an example of that ...service folk and people who are related to service folk who saw a need, and had the energy and determination to do it.
"I know the [St John of God] business end and clinicians are discussing with Pro Patria the wonderful work that is possible here in Wagga Wagga."
Pro Patria Property Trust have been trying to raise $1.5 million in order to take over the Carmelite Monastery. After negotiations with the property holders, they were able to extend an initial March deadline to August 31.
Trustee Secretary of Pro Patria Property Trust Alan Lane said the former Governor General's visit and sizeable donation made it a momentous day.
"Our relationship with St John of God is about having here so that we can develop and end enlarge our support" Mr Lane said.
"It's good to have Sir Cosgrove here for that reason.
"This donation isn't going to get us over the line, but it will make a big difference, as all donations do."
Mr Lane said Pro Patria's relationship with St John of God was not financial, but about working together on service delivery.
Volunteer at the Pro Patria Centre Jason Frost was also positive about Peter Cosgrove's visit, and the potential for collaboration with St John of God
"It's incredible to have someone who's not only very well respected in the defence community, but also a patron of St John of God - for him to come out and see the site is very, very important for us."
"It's game changing."
Pro Patria is an innovative multidisciplinary facility focused on developing self-agency in veterans, first responders and their families to manage their own well being.
To donate to the Pro Patria building fund, visit www.propatriatrust.org/make-a-donation.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
