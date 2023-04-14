The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Peter Cosgrove visits Pro Patria veterans centre, as big donation hits.

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated April 14 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Cosgrove and Michael McCormack tour the Pro Patria centre with volunteers Jason Frost and Ray Smith. Picture by Les Smith.
Peter Cosgrove and Michael McCormack tour the Pro Patria centre with volunteers Jason Frost and Ray Smith. Picture by Les Smith.

Pro Patria knew a visit from the former Governor General would help their cause, but little did they know even more help was on the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.