The Nathan Rose era at Kangaroos will begin with a big challenge.
The Wagga club is looking to end the unbeaten run of premiers Gundagai when the two sides clash at Equex Centre on Saturday.
After going through last season undefeated, the Tigers have undergone plenty of changes in the off-season.
Rose was among their high-profile departures.
Now he is one of five former Gundagai players in Kanagroos back line.
Latrell Siegwalt has also made the move across from the Tigers this season after showing some strong form for Riverina.'
The pair have joined former Gundagai wingers Charlie Barton and Noa Fotu as well as halfback James Smart at Kangaroos this season.
Lock Troy Barby makes six former Tigers to take on their former club on Saturday in his return to rugby league.
However taking on his former club is far from the focus for Rose as he looks to begin a new chapter with a win.
"I know we're playing Gundagai but it is what it is," Rose said. It's not my focus.
"I played there last year and we are coming up against them but it's more that I'm in the coaching role.
"I'm more worried about ourselves and trying to get things right on our side of things."
Kangaroos head into the clash without Ryan Cronin, who picked up a knock in their trial win over Queanbeyan Blues earlier this month.
However Rose is happy with how the side lines up for round one.
"It's been good, the boys have worked hard over the pre-season and it will be good to finally play some football together," Rose said.
He's hoping they can transfer a positive pre-season into the competition proper.
"We want a team effort, hopefully a few blokes can shine, but it will just be good to put a team effort together in round one," Rose said.
Gundagai come into the clash with Riverina forward Royce Tout, who is overseas with injured Tigers co-coach Derek Hay.
However Rose believes the clash against the premiers will give a good indication of where the benchmark is.
"They're obviously missing Derek and Touty, who are on holidays, but Gundagai are still going to be strong throughout the comp," he said. "I think they will surprise a few teams so we're definitely not turning up thinking we've got the game won."
The clash is the highlight of the opening round of Group Nine which also marks Junee's return to the first grade fold when they head across to Temora.
Young and Southcity both have byes, the latter after the withdrawal of Brothers, while Albury hosts Tumut.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.