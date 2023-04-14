Wanderers men back on the road, women play at home

Wagga City Wanderers are back on the road for their round two game this week, playing ANU in Canberra on Saturday.
A slow and shaky start in their round one game against Belconnen two week's ago had them down early, leading to a 3-2 loss.
Meanwhile ANU come into the game on the back of a 4-4 round one win over Yoogali at home.
With Easter falling between rounds one and two, clubs have had a fortnight between games.
Wanderers men have been dealt a rough start to the season with five of their six opening round games in Canberra.
Assistant coach Liam Dedini said the club is taking a one week at a time approach to the back-to-back travel.
Focusing on the positives, Dedini said they're looking forward to the string of home games they have later in the season, when they'll need a rest from travelling.
The Wanderers women's sides go into their first home game of the year this weekend on the back of a 3-1 win over ANU in round one.
After travelling to Canberra last round, their game will kick off at Rawlings Park on Sunday afternoon. Wanderers' junior cohort will also play locally on Saturday.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
