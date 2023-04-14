The Daily Advertiser
Wanderers men back on the road, women play at home

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 14 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 12:21pm
Jake Ploenges celebrates scoring a goal against Weston Molonglo at Gissing oval in 2022. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga City Wanderers are back on the road for their round two game this week, playing ANU in Canberra on Saturday.

