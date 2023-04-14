Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes has received a timely boost ahead of their trip to Griffith welcoming on board key position forward Patrick Gardiner.
Gardiner has been named in the side to head over to face the Swans and MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe is looking forward to having his services in what should be a tough clash.
"It's really positive news to have Patrick suiting up for us," Rowe said.
"He just tweaked a hammy just before our Eastlake trial which was 22 days ago and he had to pass a fitness test and just wanted to get up and put the finishing touches on and felt really happy and confident that he was good to go.
"It's been a really interesting one getting Patrick on board, like pretty much all teams we were more than happy with the recruiting that we had done and the recruitment book was closed so to speak.
"But when the opportunity to bring in a key forward came about, we decided that we wanted to act on that.
"After some toing and froing and him tossing up whether he wanted to travel or he wanted to play locally, thankfully things went our way and we've just spent the last few weeks working through a number of things to make it all official.
"We can't wait to have him running out for us tomorrow."
Gardiner has a pretty impressive footy resume behind him that most recently had him playing at Lockington Bamawm United in the Heathcote District Football League in 2021.
He spent the majority of the 2021 season playing as a centre half forward who played up the ground and recorded 20 goals in his 12 appearances, however in the year prior when he played closer to goal kicked well over 40 majors and averaged close to three per game.
Although having the year off football last year while overseas, Rowe was confident that he should be a handy addition with him also previously having played in the Victorian Amateur Football League.
Gardiner is one of five changes for the Goannas with co-coach Nelson Foley returning to the side from suspension while Charle Spackman, Lewis Pulver and debutant Beau Edmunds also come in.
