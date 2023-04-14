Letters: Shift in vaccine information is of interest

While digesting the recent suspension of the use of the AstraZeneca inoculant in Australia, readers may have missed the story that authorities have listed the following COVID vaccine advice (in a Q&A format) on the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health website.
"Is vaccination recommended for spring/summer 2023?In principle, no COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for spring/summer 2023.
"What applies to people at especially high risk? In principle, it is also not currently recommended for people at especially high risk to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. They can, however, receive a vaccination following an individual consultation with their doctor."
It seems the Swiss are advising doctors and patients to make decisions about the appropriate use of drugs from the perspective of a patient's individual situation.
Intervention should be individually prescribed.
What a novel idea! Perhaps it will catch on in other countries?
It took hundreds of years for the earth's population of humans to reach two billion in 1927. Now, in 2023, the world population of humans exceeds eight billion.
It does not take very much depth of thought for alarm bells to start ringing when one examines the incredible population growth of humans in the last 100 years or so.
Unless some acceptable means of controlling human population growth can be found, the inevitable population growth between now and net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 is going to make it so much harder to reach the required target date. Out of control human population growth is incompatible with countering human-induced climate change.
READ MORE LETTERS:
To all those looking on with glee at Julian Leeser resigning from the Opposition front bench over the Liberal Party's position on the Voice - can you imagine if he was in the Labor Party and publicly opposed its policy?
At least the Liberal Party allows people to vote according to their conscience without ending their political career. The Labor Party affords people no such freedom - it's either vote with the party line or you're out.
The Albanese Government has been so sneaky and underhanded with the way in which it is trying to bring in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. It won't even tell the Australian people the wording of the legislation to bring in the Voice until after the referendum.
They are asking us to vote for something without even knowing what powers it is going to have.
This is dangerous territory, and something that needs to be opposed until we have all the information at hand. If you don't understand it - don't vote for it.
