Wagga organisations set on making a difference within the community will have the chance to score $10,000.
Wagga Marketplace - owned by ISPT Super Property - will select one organisation deemed worthy of the grant for 2023.
Eligible organisations are those determined to be 'breaking the cycle' by promoting social, cultural or environmental benefits.
ISPT Wagga Marketplace Community Marketing Manager Chloe Sutton said the grant is about providing aid to deserving local organisations following years of hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wagga Marketplace centre manager Maria Sharman said the grant will be used to create positive change in the lives of those in Wagga and enable the successful organisation to continue their work throughout the community.
Submissions will be judged based upon the organisation's display of commitment, execution of action, vision and how it is in fact 'breaking the cycle'.
Organisations can apply for the grant online at: https://ckp.grantplatform.com/.
