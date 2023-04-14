A modern cafe located at a busy Wagga shopping hub has hit the market and business brokers are warning it will likely sell fast.
Cafe Phoenix, located at Wagga Homebase, has been placed up for sale through Country Business Brokers.
Country Business Brokers' Peter Campbell said the niche is in peak condition at a prime location.
"You have Harvey Normal, Office Works, KFC and a big car park," Mr Campbell said.
"You don't want people driving past you at 60-kilometres, you want them stopped, because people are stopped here and they're looking around, that's what you want for a cafe."
With parking not a problem, Mr Campbell said the car park is a huge plus.
"A lot of cafes have a problem with parking, here you don't," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"You have plenty of parking but also, if people are coming to a centre like this they have disposable income."
The right buyer would likely be someone with a background in hospitality, or someone who has a vision for where they want to take their business.
"What really works well is someone who has a plan," Mr Campbell said.
"It also helps if you are doing something that other people aren't doing."
Aside from the parking, the condition of the cafe and its layout also adds to its appeal.
"It's a good straightforward design, it has an alfresco, you have a kitchen prep area out the back, amenities just down the lane," Mr Campbell said.
"It's an easy place to maintain.
"It's all modern building, easy to keep clean - which is really important with food.
"This owner has replaced a lot of the equipment so it is up to date - you can go in there confidently if you buy it."
The cafe is selling for $50,000 plus stock, or can be rented approximately for $3,000 per month inc GST.
For more information visit https://countrybusinessbroker.com.au/.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.