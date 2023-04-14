The Daily Advertiser
TRYC excited for season start

Tahlia Sinclair
April 14 2023 - 12:30pm
Caren Hugo has returned to The Rock-Yerong Creek's A grade side for 2023. File picture
Young recruits and the return of a club stalwart has boosted confidence at The Rock-Yerong Creek ahead of their first game in Temora this weekend.

