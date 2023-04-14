TRYC excited for season start

Young recruits and the return of a club stalwart has boosted confidence at The Rock-Yerong Creek ahead of their first game in Temora this weekend.
After a winless 2022, coach Beck Hannam is cautiously optimistic about the season ahead and is ready for her side to take the court for the first time this weekend.
Unable to attend the first game herself, Hannam is confident in her team to find their feet without her.
"We've recruited a few younger girls that played a little bit of state, so we've got some really good legs," Hanam said.
"We've also signed up Caren Hugo which is huge, we were chatting and she wasn't sure and when I got a text message to say 'yeah, I'm in' I was like this is the best news all year.
"It's just going to be a really good balance between Caz, a seasoned athlete, and the young girls."
Hannam hopes Hugo's experience will bring a calm head to the court, to help younger players adjust to A grade netball.
"I know there's a bit of nerves there but it'll be good to have them run out on court," she said.
Concerned at first that the young group might struggle, Hannam said the group has been gelling well in their preseason.
After not getting a win in 2022, Hannam is hoping to get on the board this year.
Realistic in her expectations, she'll focus on improving loss deficits and getting over the line for at least one win.
"I've got all the stats from last year, so I'm going to sit down at the end of every game and if we won, great but if lost, okay we lost by 10 and last year we lost by 30 to this team, so you did an awesome job but this is what we've got to focus on," Hannam said.
Reluctant when she first took on the role this year, Hannam is now looking forward to what the season holds.
"The vibes are just really good," she said.
Around the courts Northern Jets host CSU and North Wagga welcome East Wagga-Kooringal to their home.
Marrar are on the road to Barellan to play the Two Blues, with Coleambally on the bye.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
