The old Masters building will finally fill as an old Wagga favourite looks to open a second location at the HomeCentre on Hammond Avenue.
The Woolworths-backed Masters chain, created in a bid to compete with the phenomenal success of Bunnings, opened its Wagga store at the $23 million site in 2013.
However, by 2016 it had closed, costing the city dozens of jobs.
Since 2021 the new HomeCentre has been filling storefronts including its anchor tenant Spotlight which moved from the Homebase shopping centre that year.
Other tenants include PETstock, Anaconda, Road Tech Marine and Planet Fitness who will now be joined by Australian Automotive retailer Supercheap Auto.
This will be the second Supercheap Auto in Wagga, alongside their current Berry Street location.
A spokesperson for the company said it's rare for a regional location to have two outlets, but they've "outgrown" their current store and it's due to the popularity of the brand and "huge support" from the community that the second store is needed.
The new location will be 1000sqm, compared to the current store's 600sqm, and will offer new services such as vehicle fit outs and a wider range of products.
The new store should be open by August.
General manager of retail operations at Supercheap Auto Glenn MacGregor said the company is delighted to bring a second store to Wagga.
"The new store will have more of our product range displayed and will support our plans for a wider offering of vehicle fitment services. We're also proud to be offering new employment options for the local community," he said.
The announcement comes soon after Oporto confirmed they will look to open a drive-through location at the Home Centre in 2023.
The Portuguese chicken chain has been long on the wish list for some local fast food lovers, particularly members of the Bring Oporto to Wagga Wagga Facebook group that was founded in 2014.
The "grass roots collective of people who want an Oportos to open in Wagga Wagga urgently" group has 609 likes and 607 followers.
A spokesperson for the tenant landlord said: "The owners of HomeCentre Wagga Wagga are very excited to bring Supercheap to the centre in what is going to be a brand new one thousand square meter store. Supercheap will be an excellent addition to HomeCentre Wagga Wagga, which is fast becoming the place to shop for all your home, pet, outdoor and car needs."
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
