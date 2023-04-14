Two-pronged Coolamon Cup attack

Ellen Bartley will take a two-pronged attack in the Coolamon Pacers Cup on Sunday.
Regional Championships contender Brooklyn Bridge leads the Narrandera trainer's charge in the $14,000 feature.
After striking trouble when resuming last time out, Bartley hopes luck is on the four-year-old's side now.
"He had zero luck last time and when he did gallop as he's never, ever done anything wrong before he just panicked and couldn't get back into his gear," Bartley said.
"He still ran a super race, he still beat half of them home even after losing all that ground."
If the emergency fails to gain a start, Brooklyn Bridge will start from barrier two with Blake Jones to drive.
After scoring his first career win aboard Admirable last week, Ky Bloomfield retains the drive in the cup.
Bartley believes drawing the front row is a big positive.
"Drawing the front is always an advantage for him with his gate speed," she said.
"I think he's going to be right in it too as he's racing really well."
The stable's other junior driver Harvey Odgers gets his chance to bring up his first win aboard Sporintingjoy.
The mare hasn't missed the placings in her last four starts.
"She's been racing really well with not a lot of luck," Bartley said.
"Barrier 11 isn't ideal but she is such a nice little horse to drive so it will be a good experience for him."
After winning the lady drivers race for David Kennedy last year, Bartley will take the reins of La Mistress for the Euroley trainer.
After a win at Shepparton last week, Bartley hopes she can continue her good luck in the race.
"Hopefully me and DK (Kennedy) can keep up our good strike rate in that race and get the chocolates again," she said.
"I watched it win at Shepp the other week and it doesn't seem to be an overly strong race but she has drawn five so we will have to see what happens."
The first of Coolamon's nine races is at 12.09pm.
