Strike Force Burdon established as police release description of man in wake of Ashmont armed robbery

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated April 14 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 10:14am
Police seek masked man as strike force forms over armed robbery

A strike force has been formed as police hunt for a gun-wielding thief who robbed a Wagga store of cash and cigarettes.

