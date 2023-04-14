Police seek masked man as strike force forms over armed robbery

A strike force has been formed as police hunt for a gun-wielding thief who robbed a Wagga store of cash and cigarettes.
Police were called to the Ashmont Newsagency and Post Office just before 7am on Thursday, responding to reports of an armed robbery.
Investigators have been told a man entered the Tobruk Street shop and made threats towards the staffer - believed to be the owner - while brandishing a firearm.
In other news
After cash and cigarettes were handed over, the bandit fled the area.
The staffer was uninjured after the terrifying ordeal at the hands of the gunman.
Strike Force Burdon has been established by NSW Police Force to investigate the robbery, with police on Friday morning releasing a description of a man they would like to speak to.
The man, who was last seen wearing dark clothing and a face mask, and was carrying a backpack, may be able to assist the investigation, police said.
The doors were shut at the premises through Thursday morning as specialist forensic police sifted through the crime scene, with the business staying closed for the rest of the day.
Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact Wagga Police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.