Turvey Park A grade coach Megan Mattingly is hoping to christen the club's new courts with a round one win on Saturday.
Playing last year's runners up Wagga Tigers, who have already played once this season, Mattingly isn't too concerned about being a game behind.
"They might have had the opportunity to iron out after the first game but I do really believe that until everybody has played everybody, it's really hard to tell where teams are going to sit," Mattingly said.
"One thing I do know about playing Tigers is both Turvey and Tigers come out and give it everything, so it's going to be a good match regardless of where we're going to finish later in the season."
With some new faces taking the court this year, the Bulldogs A grade side features a mix of players new to the club, the area, and moving up from juniors.
"We have a junior, an under 17s player from last year, in Tess Irvine, she played a few games for us as a fill in last year but she'll take the court as a permanent A grade player for the first time on Saturday.
"I just know she's already fitted in, she's so strong and so capable of playing at this level so it's exciting."
Proud to see a home-grown junior make their way through the ranks, Mattingly said it's pleasing to see the club rewarded for years of building their juniors up.
"Seeing someone that is Turvey through and through make her debut is going to be exciting for her, the club, her family, for everyone really," she said.
With a long pre-season leading into their first game, the mid-court player is excited to finally have regular competition return.
"I'm still coming to terms with the fact it's so close," she said.
"We've built up, we've had a good pre-season, we've been team training for a few weeks now but the reality of it starting is quickly dawning on me and it'll be nice to finally get out on the court and see how everything we've been working on comes together."
Turvey Park will officially open their new Maher Oval courts before the A grade game.
Across the league, Griffith will open their season with a home game against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Leeton-Whitton also have their opponents on the road with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong travelling to the Crows' home.
Narrandera is hoping to get their season off to a good start as they host Collingullie-Glenfield Park. Coolamon have the bye.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
