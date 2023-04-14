Southern Inland season preview: Chasing pack eyes a change

Coach: Tom Lamond (second season)
Last season: Fourth
Key gains: Harry Parnaby, Hugh Shadwell, Nick Dresson
Key losses: Harry Cooper, Hamish Spackman
What the coach says: This year we really want to be that grand final team and with the team we have and everyone buying in I think we can push every team in the top four.
What we say: Continuity is going to be Ag College's friend in 2023. Having a very similar squad should only be a benefit but that might lack some of the bigger bodies at the real crunch time.
Prediction: Third
Coach: James Kora (third season)
Last season: Fifth
Key gains: None
Key losses: Benn Reid, George Woods, Ryan O'Sullivan
What the coach says: We want to try to finish in the top four to give us a realistic opportunity and it's game on from there and we're blessed with a lot of players.
What we say: Albury are fielding three men's grades for the first time in a long while and while the added depth will be a big plus with little to report in term of big inclusions it might take more time to be a title contender.
Prediction: Sixth
Coach: Danny Edwards (second season)
Last season: Last
Key gains: Jonathon Cudaj
Key losses: David Ah Lam, Liam Krautz, Jock Crockatt
What the coach says: We're trying to create a team where we all work together as a unit.
What we say: It was another tough season for CSU last year and with some of their most important players no longer at the club it could be another struggle. With not a lot of new faces coming in it's going to take a big turnaround to rise up the ladder.
Prediction: Last
Coach: Joe Gogarty (first season)
Last season: Did not play
What the coach says: We don't know how strong the other clubs are, we only know that we've put in some good training runs and we're just hoping to be competitive this year and build into our season.
What we say: It's a long time between first grade appearances for the Drovers and after not playing at all last season this is a massive leap. However good numbers and being on the end of a long road trip are two things working in their favour.
Prediction: Seventh
Coach: Chris McGregor (third season) and Tino Kaue (first season)
Last season: Runners up
Key gains: Connor Higgins, Apeinsa Driti, Pat Gunn, Jasvir Singh
Key losses: Moses Fosita
What the co-coach says: (Chris McGregor) We've got a lot of young talent coming through, we've lost a bit of experience but should be better as the year goes on.
What we say: Really delivered at the back end of the season and it looks set to a similar story this time around. Finally showed what they were capable of last year but haven't built up like some of their rivals.
Prediction: Fourth
Coach: Ray Wells (third season)
Last season: Sixth
Key gains: Stephen Gill, Corey Wilson, Toby Faulkner
Key losses: None
What the coach says: We should make the top four and then anything can happen after that. It's actually a well balanced side with a good forward pack and we've managed to recruit some backs.
What we say: The Bulls are celebrating their 40th anniversary and as such have been some important steps to taking another level. Adding some more depth to their back line will be a big boost.
Prediction: Fifth
Coach: Ben Schreiber (first year of second stint)
Last season: Premiers
Key gains: Tyson McLachlan, Corey Stocks, Donny Godinet, David Ah Lam, Filo Ah Lam
Key losses: Pete Little, Jesse Bellchambers, Daryl Hemopo
What the coach says: The boys are far more ahead of where I expected them to be at this time of the year, which is pleasing coming into round one. We're pretty happy with what the season is shaping up to be.
What we say: Have been the dominant force for the past couple of seasons and despite another couple of big changes they are building well yet again. Have been a step, and sometimes more, ahead of the competition and will still take plenty of running down.
Prediction: Premiers
Coach: Nick McCarthy (first season)
Last season: Third
Key gains: Liam Krautz, Callum Marr, Sai Ratudradra, Eroi Naua, Lachlan Condon
Key losses: Gerard McTaggart, George Mallat
What the coach says: We're happy with the way our depth is building, we're still trying to embed a few structures into our game, and that will take a bit of time, but given the late start coming on board as head coach the boys are doing really well.
What we say: Missed out a grand final appearance for the first time in a long time but have built their side and shape as one of the teams to beat.
Prediction: Second
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
