Junee will have two teenage playmakers for their return to first grade.
After playing together since the under 10s, and now working together, Will McDermott and Blayne Linsell will combine as the Diesels play their first game in the top grade since 2020 against Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Both were part of the club's Weissel Cup and Burmeister Shield premierships last year and are looking forward to taking the next step.
Even if there are a few nerves floating about.
"I'm a bit nervous being younger playing up in first grade in the first team back since 2020 so I'm a bit nervous but excited," McDermott said.
"There's plenty of mature teams like Tumut and Gundagai in the first grade comp but the club is feeling really confident.
"They're just happy to have a first grade team back but they are still confident with the boys we've got and everyone in the town is too."
Coach Damion Fraser believes there is a real buzz around Junee with the Diesels looking to get back on track starting with a clash with Temora.
Both teenagers have had lower grade experience with NRL clubs before finding their way home.
There are four players from last year's under 18s team who will make their first grade debut at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Linsell hopes Junee's return to first grade will help give the next generation of Diesels something to aspire to.
"It will be good for Junee and the town," Linsell said.
"I've played for Junee since I was six and all I've wanted to do was play first grade.
"It will be good to play my first game and help rebuild the club to give a future for the younger boys as we didn't really have that first grade future when we were younger.
"It will be good for the younger boys coming up."
After playing together for so long both help it will put them in good stead taking on a Dragons outfit led by the experienced Josh McCrone.
Fraser is hopeful of a good showing against Temora in the club's long awaited return but knows it is just one important step for the club.
"We had a good meeting on Tuesday night and the club is alive and the town is alive," Fraser said.
"A lot of people I've been speaking to are rapt to see Junee back in the fold after three years.
"It's exciting times."
Fraser believes they've been able to find a good mix with the club's younger brigade, some more experienced faces returning to the club as well as some fresh talent.
"Trying to find the right mix at the right time is really important," Fraser said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
