Football Wagga have appointed a new development officer focused on increasing and retaining participation among girls and women.
Stacey Collins has accepted the part time female development officer role and has hit the ground running, already assisting in junior clinics alongside existing development officer Liam Dedini.
Collins has been involved in soccer since she was a child, and moving around the country as an adult has found solace within the soccer community.
"Starting off I'm focusing on juniors and as the role gets momentum and we're able to progress we really want to work with the senior women's clubs as well, offering opportunity for growth and development," Collins said.
Her biggest focus area is retention of junior players, with hopes the Football Wagga girls-only competition will continue to grow in future seasons.
"One thing I've noticed is the gap between juniors and senior women, so we need to bridge that gap a little bit and offer options for players," she said.
"If we can hold retention, we could see in the next couple of years that we will actually have 15, 16, 17 competitions before they have to make that big jump into the women's competition.
"That's what I am hoping for, but first, baby steps."
Collins is also hoping to build momentum with the women's World Cup arriving in Australia later this year.
"It is important that there is someone just focusing on the female players because we've got a really great opportunity to take advantage of the fact that the World Cup is here," she said.
"We've got a great opportunity to take advantage of what's on offer and there needs someone focusing on that.
"There's been more conversations around soccer, and you've got young girls who maybe don't play soccer that because of the presence, you've got girls talking about it and the young girls that are already die hard supporters getting up in the morning to get the game, and feeling inspired and excited to talk about soccer with their friends."
With interest and participation for junior girls growing year-on-year, Collins said retention will remain the ultimate goal, with current juniors providing a stable foundation for future girls and women's competitions.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
