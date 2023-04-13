Football Wagga member clubs have had mixed reactions to Henwood Park's withdrawal from the Pascoe Cup.
Despite not nominating a first grade team, the club has been given dispensation to play in the lower grade competitions.
Young senior president Duncan Cameron said he finds Henwood Park's decision to not nominate a first grade side strange.
"Four or five years ago, we were on the brink of leaving first grade as well, we didn't know what to do," Cameron said.
"We battled it out for a year and we just got better as it went on, and in the end it was a positive outcome for us, it made the club and the players better.
"I do find it strange that Henwood Park don't just go in and battle it out.
"I don't know where we would be now if we did drop down, I don't think we would have as many teams as we do now, it was a great thing for us to stick it out."
Football Wagga bylaws state that a club must nominate a Pascoe Cup team to nominate a team in any lower division unless approved for an exemption.
Several clubs have raised issue with the exemption Henwood Park has received.
"The rules are there for a reason and it hasn't been dismissed for any other club when they've struggled or can't find players," Cameron said.
"I'm seeing this in the perspective of a small town club, and we've all been battling it out for quite a few years now.
"We asked years ago if we could go down to the seconds but we got told that rule was there."
Cameron emphasised that while it was a difficult period for Young when they were not granted an exemption, he believes it ultimately improved the club's future.
"It's tough on the club, but it's a great starting point, everyone knows it's going to be tough but ultimately it makes the club better.
"The rules are there and you want to make it as professional as possible, the fact that all of a sudden we're changing rules only two weeks out from the season makes it tough on everyone else."
South Wagga coach Andy Heller also found the decision from Football Wagga frustrating.
"It's not consistent with how they've treated other clubs or other situations," Heller said.
"The last meeting was about Yoogali players registering as Henwood players to fill the void but if that doesn't happen there was no conversation or comment that that was a thing that was okay.
"Suddenly the draw comes out and (The Daily Advertiser) article comes out, and there's no notice from Football Wagga."
Heller said his issue isn't with Henwood Park but the upholding of rules by Football Wagga.
"There's plenty of other clubs that have gone through what Henwood Park have this season and have been forced to abide by the rules or read them and gone well, that's my obligation to play in this competition, so I'll abide by them," he said.
"If Henwood Park can't put on a side this season, that's whatever, it's the lack of consistency around it."
Cootamundra coach Mick Godbier believes the league needs to get around Henwood Park and support them into future seasons.
"To not have Henwood Park running around in a first grade competition is going to feel weird," Godbier said.
"It's going to be disappointing not to have them there."
Godbier said personally he'd like to see his club always playing at the highest level and in the first grade competition but didn't begrudge Henwood Park for their choice.
"If they're happy doing that, you've got to get behind them and support them, at least they've got one side in the competition. You never know what could happen, if they can get some success in the reserve grade level maybe they can get some players around the club for next year.
"As a small club in the competition, you've just got to fully support them and hope they can get through it."
The Pascoe Cup will run with nine teams for the 2023 season.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
