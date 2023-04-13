Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman is looking forward to getting stuck into round one after a pretty strong pre-season from the Demons.
The Demons head to Narrandera to face the Eagles on Saturday and Perryman said there was a lot of excitement within the group to start the season.
"It's exciting that it's come around," Perryman said.
"We have been waiting for a while now and everyone at the footy club is keen to get started on the weekend."
There has been a few personal changes for the Demons and Perryman confirmed there could be as many as six new players for the clash against Narrandera.
"There will be around half a dozen players new to the team," he said.
"Whether that be blokes that haven't played for the club before or guys that are debuting in first grade.
"It's exciting and we've had a bit of turnover of players like every year, but I'm really looking forward to seeing how all those guys go."
Recruits Kane Flack, Fergus Inglis and Sam Durnan are all likely to make their Demons debut on Saturday while Brodi Williams is also a chance if he doesn't get selected to play in the Coates Talent League.
Although easily getting the four points in their last contest at the back end of last year against the Eagles, Perryman was heading into the contest fully prepared for a challenge.
"We are expecting a tough battle," he said.
"They've got a really good mix of players and adding the two Canberra boys that were at Griffith a few years ago we rate them really highly.
"As well as over there first up this season, it's going to be a tough battle and they are going to be up for the fight for sure.
"We are looking forward to the contest."
Playing on a ground the size of Narrandera first round could also be quite a test with Perryman hopeful his side will be able to run out the four quarters without too many major concerns.
"It's always going to be tough and you are always blowing pretty quickly in round one," he said.
"You can only train so much and you don't really know until you start playing, hopefully everything can stand up but we will wait and see."
