Gundagai's hopes to defend their crown have been given a big boost on the eve of the Group Nine season with Mathew Lyons returning to the club.
Lyons hasn't played with the Tigers since scoring three tries in their 2020 grand final win over Tumut.
However the damaging centre is set to link back up with brother Jack on Gundagai's right edge.
Co-coach Blake Dunn is thrilled to have the gamechanger back at the club.
"It's very helpful for us," Dunn said.
"He's happy to be coming back home, happy to be reuniting with his brother too, with Jack to play alongside him, so we're very happy to have him back.
"Without doubt he's one of the best attacking players not only in the competition but across country footy.
"We don't have great expectations out of him at the start of the season but just hoping he builds his form over the course of the year."
Lyons has spent the last two seasons with Queensland Cup club Wynnum Manly, where he scored 10 tries in his 13 games for the Seagulls.
However when co-coach Derek Hay broke his jaw while playing for Riverina the Tigers reached out and things have unfolded from then.
The return of Lyons is another boost for the club's premiership defence after losing plenty of experience from last year's unbeaten side.
Nathan Rose and Latrell Siegwalt will line up on the opposite side of Equex Centre on Saturday for the round one clash with Kangaroos, two-time Weissel Medal winner James Luff was retired while last year's captain-coach Luke Berkrey and young forward Jake Elphick are among those who have moved on.
The Tigers will have four new faces make their club debut with Tristan Eldridge at fullback, Noa Vanisi in the front row, Joe Bromage in the second row while Wilson Hamblin will come off the bench.
Will Murray makes his first grade debut on the wing while the club has also welcomed back Jack Schubert after he linked with Kangaroos last season.
Despite so many changes, Dunn is pleased with how the side comes into round one.
"I'm confident in the blokes we've recruited for sure, confident in the young blokes who are there," Dunn said. "I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised as we will do well."
The Tigers are more than happy to slip under the radar with their significant losses.
Instead Dunn feels there is more pressure on Kangaroos to perform.
"I feel like Kangaroos are in a position where they are under a lot of pressure to succeed, and probably internal pressure there," he said.
"Their president has been pretty active in the recruitment space for the last three or so years and I'm sure there will be pressure on him to start seeing it pay off from their club and old boys.
"I couldn't imagine they would be real happy with the results that James (Smart) got last year and as a by-product from that I reckon Nathan would be under a fair bit of pressure to get some good results and start paying off some of the recruitment they've undertaken."
