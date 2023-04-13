The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Mathew Lyons makes late shift back to Gundagai

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 13 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mathew Lyons has returned to Gundagai after spending the last two seasons with Queensland Cup club Wynnum Manly.
Mathew Lyons has returned to Gundagai after spending the last two seasons with Queensland Cup club Wynnum Manly.

Gundagai's hopes to defend their crown have been given a big boost on the eve of the Group Nine season with Mathew Lyons returning to the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.