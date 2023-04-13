Wagga's top athletes are preparing to take on students from across the state as the Regional Academy Games arrive in Wagga.
Netballer Emily McPherson and hockey player Ella Rey will attend the Games as Southern Academy of Sports athletes for the first time.
The Wagga locals are excited to be playing at home and have a rest from the travel generally associated with representative sport.
Rey has been playing hockey for three years and has been wanting to join Southern Sports Academy since she learnt about the program.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"This is my first year playing in the academy, some of my friends have played and now it's my turn," Rey said.
"Being able to play with different coaches has been nice."
The Cavaliers Hockey Club goal keeper plays in the local competition and has been accepted into the Wagga under 18s representative side for 2023.
"I started on the field but within a matter of weeks I was in the goals, the whole running wasn't for me," Rey said.
"We started in the junior comp but as I get older I've gone into seniors and swapping around divisions to see where I fit best."
She's particularly enjoyed undertaking targeted goal keeping coaching within the academy program.
"We got specialised goalie coaching, which we don't get in Wagga and regional cities because it's not very common," she said.
"It's nice to be able to compete against people you've never seen before because in the hockey community you always see the same people, so being able to see other people and just see what their skills are compared to your own is really cool."
The Wagga Hockey Association competition is small and Rey is excited to have some new competition to come up against.
"It's good to have new competition, especially when you play with the same people each week," she said.
"But it also gives you an opportunity to compare your skills compared to others and develop your skills together."
McPherson is also in her first year at the games, and will be competing in a new look netball competition, with scores to be kept for the first time.
"I think it's good (to score) so we can see how we can improve on what we can do in training sessions and things like that," McPherson said.
"I think it's good because it adds a competitive nature into it and netball is very competitive."
The Academy Games feature athletes from regional sports academies across the state competing in seven sports including netball, hockey, basketball, and golf.
All 11 regional academies of sport will be represented.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.