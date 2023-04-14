The Daily Advertiser
Agathangelo Masteas Wagga's first Greek Orthodox Priest for 20 years

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated April 14 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 11:00am
Father Agathangelo Masteas at Wagga Dormition of our Greek Orthodox Lady Church.
Father Agathangelo Masteas at Wagga Dormition of our Greek Orthodox Lady Church.

Father Agathangelo Masteas has thrown open the doors of The Dormition of our Lady Church to the Greek Orthodox community - and everyone else.

