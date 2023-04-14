The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Northern Jets and Charles Sturt University both aiming to back up impressive round one wins

MM
By Matt Malone
April 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper says the round one win over Marrar will mean nothing if they can't back it up against Charles Sturt University on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper says the round one win over Marrar will mean nothing if they can't back it up against Charles Sturt University on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

BACKING up stellar round one performances is the aim for both Northern Jets and Charles Sturt University when they meet at Ardlethan on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.