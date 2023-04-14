BACKING up stellar round one performances is the aim for both Northern Jets and Charles Sturt University when they meet at Ardlethan on Saturday.
The Jets and Bushpigs were the two standout performers of the opening round of the Farrer League almost a fortnight ago.
The Jets rolled reigning premiers Marrar on their home turf with a seven-goal final term helping them come from behind to record a 29-point victory.
CSU also finished full of running in their 10-goal win over North Wagga at Peter Hastie Oval.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper said it is all about backing up their opening performance.
"Yeah 100 per cent. You win round one against the reigning premiers but essentially it all means nothing if you can't back it up," Harper said.
"We've got to put in a consistent performance again on the weekend, string three or four good quarters together and I think we'll be right but it's all about consistency for us moving forward."
MORE SPORT NEWS
It was the Jets' big win over Marrar that has prompted CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan to declare Harper's men joint premiership favourites.
"Not many teams in the past three years would have gone to Langtry Oval and beat Marrar so they're obviously right up there with The Rock as the premiership favourites in my opinion," Cohalan said.
CSU will be without co-coach Dusty Rogers (unavailable) for the trip to Ardlethan but will welcome in Dylan McPhail for his first game back at the club.
The Jets welcome back club president Jack Fisher from a suspension carried over from last season, while key forward Matt Wallis has been named to play after passing a fitness test at training on Thursday night.
Wallis injured his quad early in the win over Marrar but played the game out, kicking two important final-term goals.
Also available again is Jeromy Lucas, who is available for the Jets' first three games.
There was plenty of feeling in both games between the two teams last year, with the Jets coming out in front in both.
Cohalan said regardless of what went on last year, he respects the challenge that is front of his young team.
"I'm not sure whether they like playing us more, or we like playing them more, I can't really comment about that but I can comment on the fact that they're a very hard team to beat at home," he said.
"This is my third year at the club and we certainly haven't beaten them at either Ardlethan or Ariah Park in my time. We recognise the fact that they're a really good team in general but also they're very hard to beat at home.
"In my opinion, it's probably up there with the Marrar trip as the hardest in the competition to make in terms of whether you come away with the win or loss.
"It's a really good challenge but an opportunity for our team to see where we're at early in the season."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.