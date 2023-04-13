The International Hotel is reaching for the pinnacle of good taste as it re-launches its restaurant with a new, award-winning chef.
Executive chef Athol Wark is taking the reins at the newly-named Pinnacle's Restaurant and Bar at the Lake Albert Road hotel, bringing more than three-decades of experience that has seen him work in kitchens from the French Alps to the Aussie outback.
Born in Africa, Mr Wark grew up on a tobacco and cotton farm, before completing his culinary training in the UK and France, but it has been his time in Australia that has influenced his cooking style the most. Arriving here as a 24-year-old chef, he spent 20 years cooking in central Australia and it's that flavour profile that he'll bring to Wagga, mixed with great local produce.
"For me it's about evolving through native foods, punctuating with native Australian flavours - lemon myrtle, bush tomato, finger limes, pearls, etc - that are on the current menu," he said.
"Utilising local regional produce, Uranquinty Bakery, Wollundry Oil, Coolamon cheeses and then the black Angus Riverina, showcasing the Wagga region.
"As a chef it's always good to work within yourself ... you can't be anyone else, so for me it's important that the last 20 years living in central Australia ... I'm able to transport that around Australia."
Aside from his time outback, Mr Wark has had stints in restaurants in Moulin de l'Abbaye, a medieval French monastery, the US, Japan, China, Taiwan, and most recently Dubai.
International Hotel owner Basil Berrigan said Wagga is lucky to be home to such an experienced chef.
"[We're] delighted to have such a highly acclaimed and accredited executive chef on board ... I think Wagga is lucky to have the opportunity to experience his culinary delights," he said.
Pinnacle's, formerly Hide Steak & Bar, is about the best food and dining experience the Riverina has to offer, Mr Wark said.
"The vision is all things being pinnacle, the peak," he said. "The people and the food, the atmosphere, the destination, all things of a premium quality."
The new menu will be fine dining without the complication, influenced by his farm-to-plate upbringing, he said.
"Keeping it simple, four-five items on a plate, not overcrowded with excess of flavours," he said.
"I'm not into all the foams and the gels. It's like a nice home-cooked meal of quality."
Encapsulated by his signature pancetta-wrapped barramundi with cauliflower puree and citrus salsa.
This is a homecoming of sorts as Mr Wark's wife is Wagga-born and raised and he's delighted to put down roots in the Riverina.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
