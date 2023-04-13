The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Executive Chef Athol Wark taking the reins at newly named Pinnacle's Restaurant and Bar

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
April 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
African-born chef Athol Wark is taking the helm at the newly launched Pinnacle's restaurant and bar at the International Hotel. Picture by Conor Burke
African-born chef Athol Wark is taking the helm at the newly launched Pinnacle's restaurant and bar at the International Hotel. Picture by Conor Burke

The International Hotel is reaching for the pinnacle of good taste as it re-launches its restaurant with a new, award-winning chef.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.