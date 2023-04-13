The Daily Advertiser
Wagga council's Adulting 100 series aiming to boost fiscal literacy amoung local youth

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated April 14 2023 - 8:10am, first published 8:00am
Anglicare financial counsellor Melody Pascoe said it's never been more financially difficult to be a young adult, but a new council workshop is here to help. Picture by Conor Burke
It's never been more difficult to be a young adult starting out in life, according to experts, and making sure young people are financially literate is more important than ever.

