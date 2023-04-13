It's never been more difficult to be a young adult starting out in life, according to experts, and making sure young people are financially literate is more important than ever.
With cost of living pressures, inflation and a nationwide rental crisis, striking out on your own can be a daunting prospect - something schools don't adequately prepare their students for, according to Anglicare financial counsellor Melody Pascoe.
How do you budget? Or how do you know what super you're entitled to when you start a job? Do you need car insurance? Or how do you budget to get a rental?
These are the questions Ms Pascoe gets on a daily basis.
"We're finding that most of the schools don't cover for everyone to learn about these day-to-day money issues ... most of the time only if kids study economics, or they do basics in maths," she said.
"We're finding it is harder for the youth because things are so expensive."
Wagga City Council identified the issue through a number of youth workshops last year and across April are holding the Adulting 100 series - a four-week course covering those essential financial life skills.
"We consulted with over 300 young people, 12 to 25 years across [Wagga]. And they really wanted to have an outside of the school space, some sort of life skills based workshops," council's social planning coordinator Alexandra Osgood said.
"They leave school and they've got to move out of home. They've got to buy their first car ... It's quite mysterious until you're in the thick of it.
"A young person at one of the forums last year was like, 'I really just want to know how to adult' ... that's sort of how it came about with the name. It was like 'really what is adulting?'"
Council is trying to bridge skills gaps in the youth community during this Youth Week, and it's not just finances. An all-female mechanic crew will be conduct a car maintenance workshop targeting young women and non-binary people who may have missed out on skills growing up.
The Adulting series is a pilot, but Ms Osgood would like to see council take on this task permanently.
Ms Pasoce said being fiscally literate is a way of helping make sure young people don't get taken advantage of, with the second session looking at loans.
"We're seeing a lot of youth get into trouble with Buy Now, Pay Later loans," she said. "It's just disgusting what they're doing to people and it's a lot of its youth who aren't informed and people on low incomes they're taking advantage of."
Adulting 103: Loans, Interest and Afterpay Services is on April 20. Tickets can be found at wagga.nsw.gov.au.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
