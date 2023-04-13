The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Planet Fitness Wagga collecting donations for those in need, Vinnies

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Planet Fitness Wagga assistant manager Reanna Skinner with Jasmine Thomson, Benji West and Olivia Plane at the donation collection point at the front of the gym. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Planet Fitness Wagga assistant manager Reanna Skinner with Jasmine Thomson, Benji West and Olivia Plane at the donation collection point at the front of the gym. Picture by Taylor Dodge

From opening up its steamy showers to residents during recent flooding to collecting donations for those in need, a Wagga gym is going to long lengths to support its community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.