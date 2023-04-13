From opening up its steamy showers to residents during recent flooding to collecting donations for those in need, a Wagga gym is going to long lengths to support its community.
For the next eight days, the team at Planet Fitness Wagga will be collecting donations to be distributed to vulnerable community members at Vinnies Family Day next Week.
A collection point has been set up at the front of the gym for donations - which range from sleeping to toiletries - and it doesn't just stop at gym members.
Planet Fitness Wagga assistant manager Reanna Skinner said anyone can donate.
"Even if you're not a member you can come in to donate," she said.
"It's always at the front so they can just come in and drop it off - they don't even have to speak to us if they don't want to."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Miss Skinner said they are accepting sleeping bags, blankets, pillows, tents, non-perishable food, toiletries, toilet paper, books and school supplies as was requested by Vinnies.
"Mainly they do want blankets and pillows - stuff like that," she said.
Miss Skinner said the focus on the community is one of the reasons she loves her job so much.
"It's amazing, this is why I love working here so much," she said.
"It blows my mind how involved we are with the community, people will ask us for help now and everyone knows they can come to us and we will help them.
"Even with the flooding we opened up the gym to anyone who needed it - if they needed a hot shower or electricity, anything like that, during that tough time and we do things like that all of the time."
Planet Fitness, located on Hammond Avenue, will be taking donations until Friday, April 21.
They will then be given to the local Vinnies staff ahead of the Vinnies Family Fun Day and will be distributed to those in need.
Vinnies Family Fun Day will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 10am to 3pm at the Wagga Showgrounds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.