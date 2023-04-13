After 12 months away, Sam McNaughton is loving being back home at Wagga Tigers.
McNaughton made the move back to Wagga in the off-season after a 12-month stint in the defence force and was amongst his side's best in their narrow loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the season opener.
Although the result may not have gone the way he would've liked, McNaughton admitted it was a great feeling to be back playing in yellow and black.
"It is good to be back and playing for the Tigers because I didn't play for them last year," McNaughton said.
"It was good to run around in the home club's colours."
McNaughton is one of a few Tigers' juniors that have returned home for season 2023 including Dyl Morton and Ben and Harry Kelly.
The additions has the Tigers poised to potentially return to finals this season and McNaughton is confident that they should be in for a competitive year.
"I think we will go alright," he said.
"It was a bit of a tough game on the weekend which it was always going to be and I'm excited to see how we go.
"It's sort of the unknown at the moment, but we will see what happens I guess."
It doesn't get any easier for the Tigers this Saturday with a trip to Maher Oval to face Turvey Park ahead of them.
McNaughton is well aware of the challenge that lies ahead and believes the Tigers are in for another tough test this weekend.
"It will be another good hit out," he said.
"I think Turvey are looking pretty good and the whole competition is looking pretty competitive this year.
"Each game is going to be pretty tough and I'm looking forward to it."
McNaughton comes into the season better prepared than most after playing in the NTFL for Palmerston Magpies over the off-season.
In his first venture up north, McNaughton played 13 games in total for the Magpies including six in the premier league and even received a rising star nomination after an impressive performance against Tiwi Bombers.
McNaughton loved the experience and said that he has become a better footballer after playing at the higher level.
"It was an awesome experience," he said.
"I loved it, the footy was really different to down here but it's a really good experience to play in that league and play that level of footy.
"It's a different brand of footy as it's a lot quicker, but it helped me a lot.
"I played with some pretty handy players up there, including some former AFL players that were really helpful and guided me which was good."
