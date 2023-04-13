Deniliquin looking for competitive return to first grade

Deniliquin are set for a big challenge in their return to the Southern Inland first grade competition.
Waratahs will be the first side to get a taste of what the Drovers have to offer in their first game in the top grade since 1999.
The Drovers didn't field a team at all last season, with a small number of players linking with Leeton, but the club have made big steps to ensure their presence in the competition.
However as they weren't looking just to enter third grade this season and have set their sights higher.
Coach Joe Gogarty is looking to be competitive in their return.
"The team has had one trial game, never really planned together as a team so it's a real unknown," Gogarty said.
"We don't know how strong the other clubs are, we only know that we've put in some good training runs and we're just hoping to be competitive this year and build into our season.
"The number one goal is to get through the year and be competitive."
After not playing at all last season, the Drovers were desperate to ensure rugby union survived in the town.
However they don't feel third grade is the right fit for them as such they've worked hard to get a team together.
"It became pretty evident we weren't going to play third grade as there was a lot of uncertainty about what it was going to be, the offer wasn't there to play second grade which probably worked out real well for us, and we've got demons from sides not turning up down here because it was third grade," Gogarty said.
"We didn't want to commit to another season where we had done all the hard work, had to go out and physically find players and then play a game every second week so the decision was let's go play first grade."
Deniliquin will have a large Polynesian influence in their side.
Gogarty hopes it can help create a strong environment for all involved.
"Rugby provides that social camaraderie, as all these boys have been playing rugby all their life and if not rugby it's league or they've supported it all their lives, so it was really important to make the effort and see how it was going to work with these boys logistically and culturally," he said.
Deniliquin comes into the clash after a trial against Bendigo, where each team scored one try.
Gogarty believes they will be better for the experience.
"I don't hold any expectations on the boys at all, they realise that and they literally want to go and play a bit of rugby and enjoy it," he said.
"Our main focus is getting these guys to be a team, enjoy it and give them something to do on the weekends."
