While there is a strong number of athletes from Wagga representing the Southern Sports Academy at the Regional Academy Games, there will also be a good number of representatives from across the district.
Academy chief executive Mark Calverley is proud of the representation from outside of Wagga and said it is a major factor in how they design their programs.
"We have athletes from far and wide from within our catchment area," Calverley said.
"Down to Albury then north to West Wyalong and as far out as Deniliquin and then east to around Young.
"It's something that we are always conscious of and we try and run our programs that are in a manner that doesn't give those athletes too much travel.
"We try to work satellites as much as we can, but also give them access to facilities within their home towns like gym access.
"That's important for our athletes that they can get as much of those opportunities at home rather than having to be in the car all the time."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
One of those athletes is West Wyalong's Lucas Matthews who is heading into his third year of being a part of the academy.
The 15-year-old is looking forward to competing against some of the best young basketball players in the state and feels confident that this year it will be third time lucky for the academy side.
"The first year we didn't go too well and we only won two games," Matthews said.
"But the second year last year we came second, which was good and we only lost by nine in the final."
After hosting the games last year, Calverley confirmed that some changes had been made ahead of 2023's edition that would see some new venues utilised such as the new PCYC Stadium.
"The second year around you get to learn some lessons from year one," he said.
"It's a little bit smoother, but there are always things that pop up and we are going to have some changes this year.
"We've obviously got a brand new facility for basketball which is exciting for our basketball squad.
"We are also taking triathlon into the centre of town, so we will have three sports operating out of the Bolton Park Sporting Precinct in triathlon, indoor volleyball and basketball."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.