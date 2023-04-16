A man who fired a handgun up to a dozen times in two separate public place shootings, hitting a man in the process, has sought to appeal his sentence.
Omar Hamdan was jailed in Wagga District Court in May 2020 over the shootings, which occurred in broad daylight in the streets of Young the previous year. For charges of firing at a dwelling with reckless disregard for safety of person, firing a firearm in or near a public place and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company, he was sentenced to six years and eight months imprisonment.
Then 21, Hamdan was arrested after he shot at a man, referred to by the court as Mr Field, several times as the victim sat in his car outside a friend's home in Young in February 2019.
According to undisputed facts tendered by the Crown during the proceedings, Mr Field saw the applicant, who he knew, drive towards him in a white van before pulling up adjacent to his vehicle. Hamdan then raised his hand holding a handgun, which he then cocked and pulled the trigger as he spoke to Mr Field.
He fired another five times, grazing the victim's elbow. Mr Field drove straight to the Young police station and alerted them to the shooting.
Officers found shell casings at the crime scene and Hamdan and a juvenile co-offender were arrested a short time later when police spotted him still driving the van in Young.
As police investigated the incident, they were told by witnesses of another incident earlier that day where Hamdan had driven to Mr Field's home in a blue station wagon and shot up the building, firing up to six bullets in the process.
More than two years after the deadline to appeal his sentence had passed, Hamdan filed an application for leave to appeal and for an extension of time to do so in October 2022. That application was heard by the Supreme Court of NSW in February, citing the pandemic and finances as holding up the process.
Hamdan proposed to appeal on the single ground of miscarriage of justice "because of the incompetence, carelessness or oversight of the applicant counsel at sentence in failing to raise that there was evidence of assistance to law enforcement authorities" by not explicitly raising section 23 of the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act, that could result in a discounted sentence.
The appeal centred around the surrender of the weapon involved in the shooting, the location of which Hamdan's solicitor revealed to police in the period between his client pleading guilty in January 2020 and sentencing that May.
Police found the small black pistol - its magazine fully loaded - wrapped in cloth and hidden in an old washing machine laying on the ground behind a shed in April 2020.
"In light of the surrender or the forfeiture of the subject firearm....that would demonstrate in my respectful submission contriteness, genuine remorse," Hamdan's counsel submitted at sentencing, without referring specifically to section 23.
"It would certainly indicate that my client has done all he can do in regards to trying to make amends for all of the crimes that he has committed."
In considering the appeal, Supreme Court Justice Helen Wilson - one of three appeal court judges - said she could not conclude incompetence or oversight by counsel when it came to assistance to authorities.
"Counsel's application for an adjournment of the sentence hearing ... to obtain evidence relevant to that very feature demonstrates conclusively that he was aware of both the provision and its likely significance on sentence," he said.
There was no reason to conclude the sentence would have been less if Hamdan's solicitor referred in sentencing submissions to that section, Justice Wilson said, given the context of the crime.
"The applicant took up a loaded pistol, and on two separate occasions discharged the weapon multiple times, on public streets, in residential areas, in circumstances that were highly dangerous," she said.
"That Mr Field sustained only a minor injury after a barrage of bullets were discharged into his house, and at him and his car, is attributable only to good fortune. The sentence ... had to reflect the seriousness of [Hamdan's] conduct."
The Supreme Court denied an extension of time to grant the appeal. Hamdan will become eligible for parole in August.
