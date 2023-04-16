The Daily Advertiser
Omar Hamdan, jailed in Wagga court over twin public shootings in Young, fails in bid to appeal sentence

By Daisy Huntly
Updated April 16 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 12:00pm
Police at the scene of the shooting on Brock Street in Young in February 2019. Picture by The Young Witness
A man who fired a handgun up to a dozen times in two separate public place shootings, hitting a man in the process, has sought to appeal his sentence.

