A "shopping list" of health issues affecting the Riverina has been handed to newly-appointed NSW Minster for Regional Health during a visit to Wagga.
Ryan Park spent time on Wednesday night in the emergency department at Wagga Base Hospital, where he spoke to strained nurses about the issues they are currently facing.
The visit comes following Mr Park's pledge to visit one regional hospital per week upon his appointment as the minister responsible for both the health and regional health portfolios.
He visited hospitals in Griffith and Leeton on Wednesday, and stopped in at the Junee Multipurpose Centre on Thursday before heading to Wagga Base.
"I popped into Wagga Base Hospital in the emergency department [on Wednesday night] and they're under an enormous amount of pressure," Mr Park said.
"I spoke to the nurse in charge and she said staffing is a real challenge and a real strain. I hear that, I'm getting that message sent back to my secretary that staffing and resourcing is a focus. I have heard the message loud and clear."
Mr Park said he will focus on recruitment and retention across all NSW Health services and facilities - prioritising rural and regional care.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I know some would have preferred to have a separate health minister but I am passionate about health care across NSW and this is a portfolio I am determined to make a difference in," he said.
"I want to also have a look at the length of time it takes districts to recruit people."
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr has been calling for the appointment of a stand-alone rural health department but commended Mr Park for the action he has taken towards identifying rural and regional needs.
"I have a shopping list for the minister," Dr McGirr said.
"[It includes] the issue of out-of-pocket costs for radiation therapy here in Wagga. We have a petition with more than 10,000 signatures that we will take to Parliament.
"Clearly, the issue of nurse-to-patient ratios is an important issue and I'll be touching on the old ambulance station."
Wagga City Council had to pay the NSW government more than $600,000 for the historic Johnston Street ambulance station while other councils paid just $1 for similar buildings.
Mr Park also visited the Wagga Women's Health Centre on Thursday afternoon where he addressed the issue around Wagga's lack of access to medical abortion clinicians.
"I want to find out where they're available, what barriers are in place and what pathways people have to take to access them," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.