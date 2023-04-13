NEW North Wagga captain Rhyce Doneley will use pieces of past mentors to help mould him into the leader he wants to be at the Saints this year.
Doneley admits he was taken by surprise when new North Wagga coach Damien Papworth approached him about taking on the captaincy at McPherson Oval this year.
Doneley, 23, is a Saints junior but had played just 17 first grade games heading into this season, between injuries and time away from the game.
But his appointment symbolises the changing of the guard at North Wagga as the club goes about a rebuilding phase.
"It's definitely good for me, good for my footy too," Doneley said.
"This definitely came as a surprise when Paps hit me up.
"I put in a full pre-season so it sort of put me in a good position with a young crew, mostly a bunch of blokes I've grown up with, playing footy with too, it's good."
Doneley said he will take pieces of the leadership he's experienced under former North Wagga coaches Nathan Dowdle, Kirk Hamblin and Cayden Winter.
"I've definitely looked at a few blokes that took me under their wing when I was coming up through juniors and helped me get where I wanted to be, and the leader I wanted to be," he said.
Doneley acknowledges that there will be tough times at stages during the year as North Wagga blood the club's next generation of talent.
He is well aware and wants to keep things as positive as possible.
"I'll try to keep playing good consistent footy and lead by example," he said.
"Keep everyone positive and keep everyone on the same page, that will be a big thing for us this year I think.
"Times are definitely going to be tough but if we can just keep that positive attitude and work with what we've got, that will be the best thing we can do I reckon."
North Wagga opened their season with a 10-goal loss to Charles Sturt University at Peter Hastie Oval. But what better way to bounce back than with a local derby against cross-town rivals East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday, in what will be the Saints' first home game of the year.
North Wagga beat EWK on both occasions last year, by four points and then five points, and have enjoyed their fair amount of success against the Hawks in recent years.
Doneley said that recent history will only help the Saints' confidence levels.
"Definitely. You always have to go into games with confidence and having that belief that our best footy can match it with any team in the competition, really," he said.
"Especially East Wagga, you've got that North and East rivalry so it's always a good game and everyone always seems to turn up for that game and brings their best footy."
While disappointed to walk away with an opening round loss, North Wagga showed that they still can prove to be a dangerous team for the opposition.
After conceding the first six goals against the Bushpigs, the Saints piled on the next five in quick time to storm back into the contest.
It reminded the Saints that their best footy causes headaches for any opponent.
"Yeah 100 per cent. Our best footy can definitely match it with anybody else. We just went away from that a little bit," Doneley said.
"We might have just went into our shell a little bit against CSU when they got a roll on.
"It's all about maintaining our style of play and the way we want to play. Just reading the game too, knowing when the game's going against you, learn to realise that and slow it down and try to get it back on our terms.
"That's one of the things we're trying to work on."
