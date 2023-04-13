The Daily Advertiser
Wagga's Ashmont Newsagency owner threatened with firearm in armed robbery

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 13 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 12:26pm
Ashmont Newsagency and Post Office has been closed for the day after the owner was ropbbed and threatend with a firearm. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Ashmont Newsagency and Post Office has been closed for the day after the owner was ropbbed and threatend with a firearm. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Ashmont Newsagency and Post Office has shut its doors for the day after the owner was threatened with a firearm in the early morning hours.

