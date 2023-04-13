Ashmont Newsagency and Post Office has shut its doors for the day after the owner was threatened with a firearm in the early morning hours.
Officers from the Riverina Police District were called to the business about 7am on Thursday following reports of an armed robbery.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Officers have commenced an investigation into the incident.
A crime scene was established, which has been examined by specialist forensic police.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Wagga Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.