THE Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken hopes the Magpies are well-placed to make a fast start to the Farrer League season.
The Magpies had the opening round bye so will begin their campaign with a trip to Nixon Park on Saturday to face Temora.
TRYC have been the boom side over the Farrer League off-season on the back of a strong recruitment campaign, something that was backed up by three promising trial performances against Narrandera, Wagga Tigers and Howlong.
The Magpies were slow to begin last season, with a loss to Temora one of their early hiccups, but built momentum all the way to a grand final appearance.
Aiken hopes to avoid a repeat of last year's slow start and the Magpies have put a focus on a strong beginning.
"It's Temora first home game and, like every other club, they've probably got an emphasis on winning at their home deck, it's their fortress but for us we need to start well, better than what we did last year," Aiken said.
"We put ourselves on the back foot (last year).
"I think the first five or six games are the most important. If you can get some early wins when everyone is still feeling themselves out, it puts you in a good spot towards the back end of the year."
TRYC will be without a number of senior players for the trip to Temora. Todd Hannam and Aiden Ridley are both unavailable, while former captain Mitch Stephenson is working his way back after a slow start to pre-season.
But Aiken hopes the Magpies have more depth this season to help cover.
"We've got a few missing this week. It gives an opportunity to some young blokes that have put in the work through pre-season," Aiken said.
"We've recruited three top quality players and we've had some kids come back to our footy club, some new blokes turn up as well so the depth is better.
"You can see it on the track, we've been averaging 20, 30 each training run. The difference between 10-15, that extra 10 you can do so much more."
Not only will Curtis Steele, Don Roberts, Matt Parks and Tom Yates be apart of TRYC's new-look team, they also have trialled a number of positional changes over the off-season.
Aiken is confident the Magpies are ready to go.
"I think so. We've trialled it in all of the games, it seems to have worked so far," he said.
"We've played sides that are probably at a higher level than us, Tigers, Narrandera, sides in the RFL, and played quite well and held our own against them. Then Howlong, they had quite a few missing and so did we, but we played a brand of footy that we're after.
"The boys played in their positions how we wanted them to and it's going to still be a work in progress and we may change it up in some shape or form during the year and hopefully we'll have the depth to change it on the run if we have to as well.
"We're confident in what we've put in place so far but it depends on how Temora shape up and how they play. They may play out of their skin and surprise us but we'll go in with our own set-ups and focus on ourselves and how we're playing and how we want to play and hopefully that holds us in a position to be competitive and get a win but that only does so much for you.
"Pressure's the key, you've got to turn up with effort and pressure and all that sort of stuff. You can be skillful as you like and have a good team on paper but if you don't bring pressure and effort, and they do, it only does so much."
Aiken admits he does not know much about Temora, who begun the season with a three-goal win at Coleambally.
"They're a bit of an unknown to be honest," he said.
"They're recruited a few fellas and kept the nucleus of their side and added Jimmy Kennedy. I rate Jimmy pretty highly. He's a good, smart footballer and he'll add a bit to their midfield.
"Obviously it was testing conditions when they played over at Coly but they grinded it out and got the win so they're obviously resilient, getting a win first up away from home, getting a win first up away from home is a good effort.
"They're always harder on their home deck, they were last year when we played them and the year before that. They always challenge you."
