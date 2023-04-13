Tumut team far from full strength for trip to Albury

Tumut will be far from full strength for their trip to Albury to start the Group Nine season.
Fullback Mitch Ivill will miss the opening two rounds of the season due to an overseas holiday, Lewis Arragon and Michael Clark are also out while new recruit Michael Cullen is also in doubt with a back complaint.
Despite a number of unavailabilities, co-coach Zac Masters is confident heading into the clash at Greenfield Park on Sunday.
"It would have been nicer to have everyone on deck but we've got a couple of niggly little injuries and a couple of boys away with either work or travelling to start the season but I'm still confident with the side that we've got," Masters said.
"Hopefully we can do a job on the weekend."
Albury have plenty of new faces into their side including coach Justin Carney in the second row.
Masters is wary.
"I think we can expect a bit of an ambush as they've got a new look," he said.
"We don't really know what to expect, but in previous years they've been quite aggressive and put it to us. Especially in that first half.
"We will just have to go with them and hopefully we can put them away later on in the game."
Twickenham has been undergoing improvements and as such the Blues are yet to be able to train on the ground.
It hasn't helped their preparation.
"It's been a bit of a muddling preparation just in terms of training, we don't really have a field to train on at the moment so we've just kind of been making it up as we go," Masters said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
