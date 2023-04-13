The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Tumut team far from full strength for trip to Albury

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
April 13 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Ivill will miss Tumut's first two games of the season including the trip to Albury on Sunday due to an overseas holiday. Picture by Les Smith
Mitch Ivill will miss Tumut's first two games of the season including the trip to Albury on Sunday due to an overseas holiday. Picture by Les Smith

Tumut will be far from full strength for their trip to Albury to start the Group Nine season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.