Wagga trainer Mathew Anesbury is hoping that Heston's Mate can keep her good recent form going as she looks to claim her second straight win.
The bitch beat more fancied rivals in her last start in Temora over 457m and Anesbury is confident that if things go well she will be quite hard to beat at Wagga Greyhound Club on Friday night.
"She's had a few problems but we've got her to the point where she's feeling the best she has ever felt," Anesbury said.
"If she steps in front I reckon she'll be very hard to beat."
Heston's Mate is making the step up to 525m on Friday in what will be just her fourth race over the longer distance.
After finishing 13 lengths back in her first two attempts, she was much more competitive in her last go around finishing second to the Michael Finn-trained Tiggerlong Water by three lengths on March 24.
Anesbury is confident she prefers the longer distance and could break through for her first victory over 500m.
"This is only the fourth time that she's been over the 500," he said.
"Brendan Wheeler broke her in for me and he said she's not going to be a sprinter, she's a plodder.
"I didn't know what that meant and he just told me that's she going to run all day.
"I've finally just worked it out that she likes the bigger distances and we will go from there."
Jumping from box seven, Anesbury expects a tough challenge from a couple of other dogs in the field, but feels that Heston's Mate is a serious contender.
"Michael Finn's Tiggerlong Mate and Ike McCorkindale's Jaleesa Bale are pretty good dogs," he said.
"She will be doing well to beat them, but if she jumps in front she'll take some running down."
