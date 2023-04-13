The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Mathew Anesbury is hoping that Heston's Mate can keep up her recent good form at Wagga Greyhound Club on Friday night

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 13 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga trainer Mathew Anesbury with Heston's Mate ahead of her race tomorrow night at Wagga Greyhound Club. Picture supplied
Wagga trainer Mathew Anesbury with Heston's Mate ahead of her race tomorrow night at Wagga Greyhound Club. Picture supplied

Wagga trainer Mathew Anesbury is hoping that Heston's Mate can keep her good recent form going as she looks to claim her second straight win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.