Letters: It will be too late for Wagga when the trains arrive

Can the council guarantee that in the next flood - yes there will be one!! - that the homes on McPherson Street, which would be sandwiched between the sheds of those in McPherson Street and Marah Street, will be unaffected? We would add that neither Marah Street or McPherson Street has kerb and guttering - so where is excess water directed from proposed industrial buildings suppose to flow - yes across our streets and into our house yards. Not in the man-made ditch across the road of the current proposed development.