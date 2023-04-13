Letters: It will be too late for Wagga when the trains arrive

What a comprehensive and informative letter to the editor from Doug Hall ("Inland Rail bypass a priority", April 12") that puts the Inland Rail bypass into perspective.
The people of Wagga should read this letter to make it clear to them that once the Inland Rail begins to come through the centre of this city any chance of getting a rail bypass will go out the window.
We will be stuck with increased rail traffic that will put a strain on existing infrastructure and cause havoc at the Bourke Street/Docker Street railway crossing.
Even with the present day train and road traffic there needs to be an overpass at the said intersection of rail and road.
Surely those with responsibility for the urban wellbeing of Wagga will see the need for a bypass and express their concerns through the appropriate channels.
Thank you Dr Graeme White for your letter in The Daily Advertiser ("Take North Wagga seriously", March 30) regarding the proposed industrial building in Marah Street, North Wagga. We reside in McPherson Street, North Wagga. There are six houses on our street.
Our house would look down on the buildings of the proposed development and which would be on the same ground level as our elderly neighbour's house.
Post the last flood, two houses on our street were approved to be lifted. One demolished and replaced with a high rise. Another two-storey built using a building right from another house in North Wagga. There two other homes on our McPherson Street remaining on ground.
The number of houses in North Wagga cannot exceed its current number. Council ruling. Even if application was made for a two-storey house on stilts, on vacant land.
There is intention of placing several sheds/containers for the purpose of storage across the four or five blocks in McPherson Street. Not yet approved - however the person who we spoke to from Wagga City Council informed me that he "could not see a problem".
Can the council guarantee that in the next flood - yes there will be one!! - that the homes on McPherson Street, which would be sandwiched between the sheds of those in McPherson Street and Marah Street, will be unaffected? We would add that neither Marah Street or McPherson Street has kerb and guttering - so where is excess water directed from proposed industrial buildings suppose to flow - yes across our streets and into our house yards. Not in the man-made ditch across the road of the current proposed development.
We have been informed that McPherson Street is the lowest street in North Wagga - water runs down hill.
The council appears to have developed an attitude of "stuff the house/land holders" in North Wagga, its all about industrial!! Come on Wagga City Council - give us a break - North Wagga is a great place to live.
