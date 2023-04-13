The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, April 14

April 14 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: It will be too late for Wagga when the trains arrive
TOO LATE WHEN TRAINS ARRIVE

What a comprehensive and informative letter to the editor from Doug Hall ("Inland Rail bypass a priority", April 12") that puts the Inland Rail bypass into perspective.

