The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Deniliquin Indigenous advocate David Crew meets with MP Sussan Ley

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated April 13 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Riverina spokesman for First Nations people hopes any trouble Indigenous people feared after the Liberal Party led a strong anti-Indigenous Voice in Parliament stance will be eased.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.