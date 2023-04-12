The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Waratah Tigers' withdrawal from Group 20 competition sees the 2023 season start delayed by two weeks

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group 20 premiers Leeton will have to wait two more weeks to begin their title defence with the season now set to start on April 30. Picture by Liam Warren
Group 20 premiers Leeton will have to wait two more weeks to begin their title defence with the season now set to start on April 30. Picture by Liam Warren

With the Waratahs' announcement that they will be sitting out the 2023 season, Group 20 has made a last-minute adjustment to the draw, including delaying the start of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.