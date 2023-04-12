Football Wagga release 2023 season fixture

Football Wagga have released their 2023 fixture ahead of round one next weekend.
Major changes to the draw include the removal of Henwood Park from the men's first grade Pascoe Cup competition and Leeton United from the women's first grade Leonard Cup competition.
Both clubs will field second grade sides in the Gardiner and Madden Shields respectively.
Wagga United will have to wait a week longer to begin their Pascoe Cup campaign with a first round bye as a result of the new nine-side competition.
Last year's premiers Leeton United will start their season with a home game, hosting Tolland.
Meanwhile the runners up Hanwood are on the road to Young.
Cootamundra will host South Wagga in their first game at O'Connor Park while Tumut will host Lake Albert at Bull Paddock.
The first grade season will be kicked off by Junee and Wagga United in the Leonard Cup though, with the teams playing a Saturday night game in Temora round one.
Young will play Hanwood in Young, and Cup holders Tolland will host south Wagga at Kessler Park.
Coootamundra will take the first bye of the season.
