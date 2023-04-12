The Daily Advertiser
Police appeal over six suspicious fires in Table Top and Thurgoona

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:33pm
Crews mop up after the four grass fires on March 5. Picture by Murray River Police District
Six Table Top and Thurgoona fires believed to be suspicious and linked are still being investigated by police.

