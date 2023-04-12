Six Table Top and Thurgoona fires believed to be suspicious and linked are still being investigated by police.
Murray River Police District put out a public appeal for information on Wednesday, April 12, into last month's fires.
Emergency services attended four fires between 2.20pm and 5,20pm on March 5 within several hundred metres of each other on Mitchell Road, Burma Road, Bowna Waters Road and Davey Road, Table Top.
"The blazes were all quickly extinguished by members of the Rural Fire Service before spreading," police said in a statement.
Strike Force Biraban was established to investigate the fires.
On March 18 and 20, emergency services were called to Elizabeth Mitchell Drive, Thurgoona, following reports a farm shed was on fire.
Firefighters prevented the blazes from spreading and the shed sustained minimal damage.
"All fires are being treated as suspicious and are believed to be linked," police said.
"As investigations under Strike Force Biraban continue, police urge anyone with information - including witnesses, or those with CCTV or dashcam footage - to contact Albury police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
