Scorchers all ready for their first away trip

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 3:44pm
Chris Skillen in Wagga Scorchers first game at Jubilee Park last month. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Scorchers will play the 2022 premiers on Saturday in round three of the CPL One competition.

