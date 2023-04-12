Scorchers all ready for their first away trip

Wagga Scorchers will play the 2022 premiers on Saturday in round three of the CPL One competition.
Travelling to Canberra for their first away game of the year, Scorchers will take on Central Hockey Club, who defeated United Hockey Club in last year's grand final.
Co-captain Niranjan Gupte said it will be a good challenge for the side, who have had a fortnight off.
"We had a lot of points that we identified after our first two games that we're going to look to implement but after our first two games we've got a lot of positives," Gupte said.
"I think Central are quite a high calibre team, so it'll be good to test ourselves against them."
The side's first trip to Canberra for the year, Gupte said it'll be a new environment to test themselves in.
"Playing in that new environment, with new spectators and on a new field, I think everyone is excited for that," he said.
Co-captain Christopher Ninnes is sure it'll be a cold game in Canberra but is ready for the challenge.
"I understand that they've got some quality players but I think it doesn't matter what team we play, we've got to go in with the mindset we're playing in a high competition and we need to just go over there and win those games," Ninnes said.
So far the club hasn't had issues with player availability when travelling for pr-season games, and Ninnes doesn't expect it to be an issue this season.
"Everyone is ready to play at that next level and are keen to play at that higher level," he said.
"Obviously there'll be commitments along the way and through the season but I think we've got a good squad there and a good base to rely on."
Wagga Scorchers play Central Hockey Club at Carter Field in Canberra on Saturday, April 15 in round three of CPL One.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
