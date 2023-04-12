The Daily Advertiser
ON THE PACE: Conditions cleared after big cup night

By Courtney Rees
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:30pm
Part of the crowd at Riverina Paceway on Saturday night. Picture by Les Smith
Harness Racing NSW have dismissed suggestions that a number of horses were ineligible to race at Riverina Paceway on Saturday night.

