ON THE PACE: Conditions cleared after big cup night

Harness Racing NSW have dismissed suggestions that a number of horses were ineligible to race at Riverina Paceway on Saturday night.
While the Wagga Pacers Cup was part of the program, chief executive John Dumesny confirmed Carnival of Cups conditions, which would have ruled out a number of New Zealand bred pacers from competing, did not apply.
"We marketed under, and used marketing money out of the Carnival of Cups, for the event but the races were never, ever Carnival of Cups races," Dumesny said.
"If you look at Coolamon or the Forbes meeting at Eugowra you can clearly see in the programming carnival of cups but never for the Riverina Championships."
Dumesny was on hand for the meeting, which was the first time the already popular Riverina Championships carnival was combined with the Dachshund Dash.
He thought it was a success.
"It works and occasionally you have to do something different but you can't overdo it either," Dumesny said.
Dumesny believed the strong crowd appreciated having another attraction to go along with the big night of harness racing.
****
MARK Buckingham has been disqualified after one of his pacers returned a positive swab.
Buckingham was handed a seven-month ban after Tara Leeann was found to have levamisole in her system after winning at Leeton on March 9 2021.
In considering the penalty for the class 2 substance, stewards were mindful of Buckingham's guilty plea, involvement in the industry and other personal subjectives.
Tara Leeann was also disqualified from the race with the placings amended.
****
BETTERZIPPIT will start from barrier four in the $1 million The Nullabor at Gloucester Park on Friday night.
Former Riverina horsemen Cameron Hart and Jason Grimson will combine with the former New Zealand pacer looking to make it five wins in six starts since being purchased by Leeton's Michael Boots.
Betterzippit is the $4.60 second favourite in the slot race.
****
FORMER Junee trainer Chris Judd extended his hot run of form on Tuesday.
Judd has now won four of his last nine races after former Riverina pacer The Mountain claimed a narrow win at Menangle.
****
THE trip to Victoria was worth the effort for Euroley combination David Kennedy and Jackson Painting.
The pair won with two first starters for the stable, La Mistress and Has The Courage.
Cinos Legacy, who has since won at Junee, finished a short halfhead away from making it a perfect day out.
****
COOLAMON will hold their Carnival Of Cups meeting on Sunday.
A nine-race card has been assembled including a strong field for the Coolamon Pacers Cup.
Young then races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
