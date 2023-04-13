Kooringal Colts coach Keenan Hanigan has been rewarded for a stellar season by being named players' player at the Colts recent presentation night.
Hanigan was honoured to claim the award while he also was named as the Twenty20 Player of the Year and claimed the Colts bowling award after taking 19 wickets in the 2022-23 season at 15.74 to narrowly edge out brother Macgregor.
"I wasn't expecting it," Hanigan said.
"But it's always good to get voted by your peers as players player.
"Obviously I'd trade it all in for a premiership medal, but at the end of the day that's how this season went.
"But I'm pretty happy with how the year went."
Zac Starr picked up the Colts batting award after a solid year where he scored an impressive 317 runs at an average of 35.22.
Hanigan was impressed with the performance from Starr who started to hit his strides this year and establish himself as a consistent contributor.
"He came over two years ago and probably started a bit slower than he wanted to last year," he said.
"But the year he just had was awesome and he just grew in confidence as the season went on and really deserved the award."
Captain Hamish Starr was named as best all-rounder and Hanigan was pleased with his season and how he transitioned into the new role.
"It was a new role for him this year stepping up as captain," he said.
"I think he worked into the role really well and led us to a grand final.
"He'd the first one to admit that he probably started slow personally form wise, but as the season got on he got into it and he started to play his role really well.
"He managed it really well by the end of the year."
Darcy Irvine claimed the McCallum Award for most enthusiastic and dedicated senior player while Cooper Manson was named the Halloran Family Junior Club Person of the Year.
Club Person of the Year was awarded to vice-president Daniel Perri for his work behind the scenes and Bec Hanigan who is in charge of the Colts social media pages and organises social events.
