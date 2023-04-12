Chirs Ninnes and Niranjan Gupte have stepped into the captaincy role at Wagga Scorchers following the departure of Adam McClelland.
McClelland has moved away from the region due to work commitments and Ninnes was promoted from the vice captain's role in his absence.
"Given it's a new commitment for Wagga, it's a great opportunity for me and for the team to go forward and represent Wagga as a team," Ninnes said.
"While I'm captain, I think we have a big responsibility and we're all in a sense leaders in our individual roles."
Ninnes was approached in March to take on the vice captain role and asked to bring Gupte on as co-captain when he was promoted.
"I think Neo (Gupte) will be perfect for that role as well, he's a good leader and he's got a great hockey mind and our boys look up to him," he said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"When I spoke to Neo, I said I don't like the hierarchy of a captain and vice captain, I think a better approach is that we are both captains and both leaders in the team and I suppose it worked out well that he's in the defensive line and I'm in the midfield."
Gupte said it was exciting when he was asked to join Ninnes.
"It was pretty exciting, it's a good honour to captain the team when it's a new team," Gupte said.
"Chris said it'd be good to have a leadership group instead of one leader and we work well together as a team, and people can come up individually or as a group.
"There's a bit more diversity in the leadership and Chris is great, it'll be nice to work with him."
Originally from Canberra Gupte hasn't played alongside many of the Scorchers players before, and was ready to stop playing high level hockey.
"Before Scorchers I was driving back to Canberra each week to play with my old team and that was getting a bit much," he said.
"I decided I won't do that anymore and then this Wagga team came up and it was just so perfect.
"We get to all train together and we're playing home games in Wagga and then when we do travel, we'll travel together so from a logistics perspective it was very exciting but on top of that, it's a new chapter and we're trying to build up hockey in Wagga."
The pair hope to see good development from their side over the 2023 season and expect to be competitive in the competition.
Wagga Scorchers next CPL One game is on April 15 in Canberra against Central Hockey Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.