The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

The second race of the Tour de Riverina series set to be hosted by Tolland Cycling Club has been postponed until next month

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The second race of the Tour de Riverina has been postponed with the event now likely to be held in mid May. Picture by Les Smith
The second race of the Tour de Riverina has been postponed with the event now likely to be held in mid May. Picture by Les Smith

The second race of the Tour de Riverina series scheduled for this weekend has been postponed to next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.