The second race of the Tour de Riverina series scheduled for this weekend has been postponed to next month.
Tolland Cycling Club was due to host the second race of the series this Sunday at The Rock however have been forced to postpone until the middle of May after not getting clearance to run the event.
The rescheduling of dates will mean that the Dean Carter Memorial hosted by the Griffith Cycle Club on April 30 will now be the second race of the series.
Albury Wodonga Cycling Club's Daniel Luke currently leads the standings after the first race of the series after winning the Raymond Jarratt Classic at the end of February.
Yarrawonga Cycling Club's Max Holgate sits second while Aaron Mulkearns from Echuca Moama Cycling Club is in third.
Sean Smith from Tolland Cycling Club is leading the charge for Wagga riders sitting in fourth place in the standings while Wagga Cycling Club's Titus Madeley is in sixth position.
