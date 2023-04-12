For the first time in their 64-year history Henwood Park will not field a first grade side this season after a deal with Yoogali FC fell through.
After slipping down the ladder to eighth last year, the 15-time Pascoe Cup winning club struggled to lock in players for the 2023 season.
The Hawks won their last Cup in 2017 and had stayed locked near the top of the table until their six-place fall in 2022.
Concern for senior player numbers was raised by the club last month and they put out a call for first grade footballers that Yoogali answered.
The proposed deal would have Yoogali players don the Henwood Park strip and compete in the Pascoe Cup competition.
Henwood Park president Tony Dobbin said after much deliberation it was mutually agreed the arrangement wouldn't work.
"We did a lot of negotiations, went through all the permutations but at the end of the day, Yoogali needs to stay in the Griffith competition," Dobbin said.
"With the players understanding how far they need to travel, and with sponsorship issues with us and themselves, ongoing and in the future, they said in terms of them being within the Griffith competition, it would be difficult for them to ask some of their players to come across.
"At the end of the day, for a one year go at it, both clubs decided it wasn't going to work logistically.
"There was no falling out, they were a very good club to deal with, it just became impractical."
Dobbin owned the issue has been developed at the club level.
"We'll treat this as a hiccup but that's all it is, we did drop the ball and we realised too late we had to put things in place for the current season, so our focus is next season making sure we have coaching staff which brings players back in.
"It's highly important that we stay because we're not out of the competition anymore, we're in it, and we have to build on that."
Despite the Yoogali arrangement falling through, Dobbin said the club's call to action wasn't a bust and they'll field two teams.
"By putting the word out, former players and some who considered retiring, some third graders who thought they could move up, and a couple of fourth graders, who also decided they could move up, we managed to get a second grade side nominated," he said.
The second grade side will feature players from last year's first grade side.
"That was very pleasing, so instead of having no seniors we're doing a Friday (fourth grade) and Sunday (second grade) team," Dobbin said.
Prior to the release of the Football Wagga draw, Dobbin said the club was of the understanding they would be exempt from the first grade fixture.
Dobbin said it is important the senior club didn't go into recess.
"From us, it's a good point for us to take a breath and start planning for next year," Dobbin said.
"It gives us a nucleus to move forward with next year.
"This gives us a senior presence. Decisions have been made, we know what they are, and we don't have to scramble around now."
The removal of Henwood Park from the Pascoe Cup fixture drops the competition to nine teams.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
